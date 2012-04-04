April 4 Israel received $533 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in February,
down from $700 million in January, the Bank of Israel said on
Wednesday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
Feb '12 Jan '12 2011 2010
Foreign portfolio -1,516 1,029 -5,441 9,003
investment
Direct investment via banks 533 700 6,393 3,215
- Some $300 million of foreign direct investment in February
was in the high-tech and service industries, the central bank
said.
- Foreigners bought $60 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in February after investing $200 million in
January.
- Foreigners also sold a net $1.2 billion of short-term
bills called makams and another $310 million in government
bonds. The sales followed 9 straight months of net investments
in government bonds that totaled $4.8 billion. Sales of
government bonds traded abroad amounted to $180 million.
- The central bank noted that two series of makams were
redeemed in February.
