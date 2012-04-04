April 4 Israel received $533 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in February, down from $700 million in January, the Bank of Israel said on Wednesday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Feb '12 Jan '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio -1,516 1,029 -5,441 9,003 investment Direct investment via banks 533 700 6,393 3,215 - Some $300 million of foreign direct investment in February was in the high-tech and service industries, the central bank said. - Foreigners bought $60 million of shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in February after investing $200 million in January. - Foreigners also sold a net $1.2 billion of short-term bills called makams and another $310 million in government bonds. The sales followed 9 straight months of net investments in government bonds that totaled $4.8 billion. Sales of government bonds traded abroad amounted to $180 million. - The central bank noted that two series of makams were redeemed in February. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer)