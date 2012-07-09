July 9 Israel received $744 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in May,
above April's level of $528 million, the Bank of Israel said on
Monday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
May '12 April '12 2011 2010
Foreign portfolio -1,674 -1,267 -5,557 8,991
investment
Direct investment via banks 744 528 6,363 3,069
- Most of the foreign direct investment in May was in the
high-tech industry, the central bank said.
- Foreigners sold a net $160 million of shares traded on the
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in May following a net investment of
$440 million the first four months of 2012. They sold a net $210
million of Israeli shares traded abroad.
- Foreigners also sold a net $790 million of government
bonds and about $400 million of short-term bills called makams.
Since the beginning of the year, foreigners sold $4.5 billion of
bonds and makams. In May, nonresidents also sold $120 million of
Israeli bonds traded abroad.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)