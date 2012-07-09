July 9 Israel received $744 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in May, above April's level of $528 million, the Bank of Israel said on Monday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: May '12 April '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio -1,674 -1,267 -5,557 8,991 investment Direct investment via banks 744 528 6,363 3,069 - Most of the foreign direct investment in May was in the high-tech industry, the central bank said. - Foreigners sold a net $160 million of shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in May following a net investment of $440 million the first four months of 2012. They sold a net $210 million of Israeli shares traded abroad. - Foreigners also sold a net $790 million of government bonds and about $400 million of short-term bills called makams. Since the beginning of the year, foreigners sold $4.5 billion of bonds and makams. In May, nonresidents also sold $120 million of Israeli bonds traded abroad. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer)