Sept 5 Israel received $363 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in July, below June's level of $552 million, the Bank of Israel said on Wednesday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Jul '12 June '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio 439 -493 -5,557 8,991 investment Direct investment via banks 363 552 6,363 3,069 - Most of the foreign direct investment in July was in the manufacturing industry, the central bank said. - Foreigners invested a net $260 million of shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in July following sales of $280 million in May and June. They invested a net $40 million in Israeli shares traded abroad. - Foreigners also bought a net $510 million of government bonds and about $10 million of short-term bills called makams. Since the beginning of the year, foreigners have sold $4.8 billion of bonds and makams. They also sold $400 million of government bonds traded abroad in July. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer)