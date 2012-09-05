Sept 5 Israel received $363 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in July,
below June's level of $552 million, the Bank of Israel said on
Wednesday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
Jul '12 June '12 2011 2010
Foreign portfolio 439 -493 -5,557 8,991
investment
Direct investment via banks 363 552 6,363 3,069
- Most of the foreign direct investment in July was in the
manufacturing industry, the central bank said.
- Foreigners invested a net $260 million of shares traded on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in July following sales of $280
million in May and June. They invested a net $40 million in
Israeli shares traded abroad.
- Foreigners also bought a net $510 million of government
bonds and about $10 million of short-term bills called makams.
Since the beginning of the year, foreigners have sold $4.8
billion of bonds and makams. They also sold $400 million of
government bonds traded abroad in July.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)