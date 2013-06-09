TEL AVIV, June 9 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu accused Iran and its Palestinian and Lebanese allies
on Sunday of carrying out "non-stop" cyber attacks on major
computer systems in his country.
He gave no details on the number of attacks but said "vital
national systems" had been targeted. Water, power and banking
sites were also under threat, he added.
"In the past few months, we have identified a significant
increase in the scope of cyber attacks on Israel by Iran. These
attacks are carried out directly by Iran and through its
proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah," he told a conference on cyber
warfare in his country's commercial hub Tel Aviv.
"Despite the non-stop attacks on us, you hear only about a
few of them because we thwart most of them," he added.
Netanyahu established a national cyber directorate in 2011
charged with protecting Israel's computer systems from
disruption.
Israel and the United States are widely believed to be
behind a series of cyber attacks in recent years against an
Iranian nuclear programme they say is aimed at developing atomic
weapons. Iran says its nuclear activities are peaceful.
Two months ago, Israel said it weathered a pro-Palestinian
cyber attack campaign against government websites. Israeli
officials said those attacks briefly disrupted several sites and
security protocols were updated in response.
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)