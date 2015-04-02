JERUSALEM, April 2 Israel on Thursday dismissed celebration of a nuclear framework deal between major powers and Iran, calling it detached from reality, and vowed to continue lobbying to prevent a "bad" final agreement.

Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz said in a statement after the announcements in Switzerland:

"The smiles in Lausanne are detached from wretched reality in which Iran refuses to make any concessions on the nuclear issue and contiues to threaten Israel and all other countries in the Middle East.

"We will continue with our efforts to explain and persuade the world in hopes of preventing a bad (final) agreement."

(Reporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Andrew Roche)