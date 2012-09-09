* Germany one of six powers in stalled talks with Tehran
* Foreign minister says still time for diplomatic solution
* Deems "talks for sake of talks" with Iran unacceptable
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Germany's foreign minister
urged Iran on Sunday to bring "substantial offers" to restart
nuclear negotiations with world powers and assured Israel that
allowing the Islamic Republic to get the bomb was "not an
option".
"We share the concern in Israel about the nuclear programme
in Iran," Guido Westerwelle told reporters before talks with
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak.
His visit to Jerusalem followed weeks of heightened rhetoric
in Israel over a possible go-it-alone strike against Iran's
nuclear facilities and repeated calls by Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu for world powers to set a "red line" for Tehran.
Westerwelle, whose country, together with France, Britain,
Russia, China and the United States, has held three rounds of
inconclusive talks with Iran this year, said there was still
time for a diplomatic solution.
"But it is serious, and it's crucial, and this means that
talks for the sake of talks is not what we are seeking," he
said.
"And therefore, we call the government in Iran to come back
to the table with substantial offers, which is very necessary
and very crucial at this time," Westerwelle said.
"Nuclear weapons in the hands of Iran is not an option," he
added.
At a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Cyprus
on Friday, Germany, Britain and France called for new EU
sanctions against Iran.
The ministers did not say what further measures the EU could
take after the bloc already banned imports of Iranian oil and
isolated its banking system in the last round of sanctions that
came into full force in July.
The sanctions appear to have contributed to a collapse in
the Iranian currency which plunged to an all-time low on Sunday.
Central Bank Governor Mahmoud Bahmani said: "We are fighting
with the world in an economic sense."
"The conditions we are in are war conditions," Bahmani said,
according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.
The sanctions are aimed at forcing Iran to curb nuclear
activities that the West believes are aimed at developing atomic
weapons capability, an allegation Tehran denies.
Iran says its nuclear work is for peaceful energy purposes
and that it will not bend to pressure from the West.
Israel, believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the
Middle East, sees the possibility of Iran developing an atomic
bomb as a threat to its existence and has said it may use
military means if diplomacy and sanctions fail.
Addressing his cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu hailed Canada's
decision on Friday to cut diplomatic relations with Iran over
its nuclear activities.
"I call on the entire international community, or at least
on its responsible members, to follow in Canada's determined
path and set Iran moral and practical red lines, lines that will
stop its race to achieve nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.