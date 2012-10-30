PARIS Oct 30 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu sought on Tuesday to convince Arab states that an
Israeli military strike on Iran would benefit them, removing a
potential threat and easing tensions across the Middle East.
Netanyahu has made a number of veiled threats to attack
Iran's nuclear programme and has appealed to the United States
and the United Nations to set a limit for Tehran on its further
development.
In an interview published on Tuesday with French magazine
Paris Match, Netanyahu said such a strike would not worsen
regional tensions, as many critics have warned.
"Five minutes after, contrary to what the sceptics say, I
think a feeling of relief would spread across the region," he
said.
"Iran is not popular in the Arab world, far from it, and
some governments in the region, as well as their citizens, have
understood that a nuclear armed Iran would be dangerous for
them, not just for Israel," he said.
Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear
power, believes Tehran intends to build atomic weapons and has
consistently urged the West to increase up sanctions. Iran says
it is enriching uranium for peaceful energy purposes only.
The United States and other Western countries have rejected
Netanyahu's demand to set a limit for Iran and have urged him to
refrain from military action to give diplomacy and sanctions a
chance to work.
Netanyahu, who is running for re-election in January at the
head of the right-wing Likud party, told the United Nations last
month that a strike could wait until spring or summer when he
said Tehran might be on the brink of building an atomic bomb.
During his two-day visit to France, Netanyahu will travel to
the southern city of Toulouse with President Francois Hollande
for a ceremony of remembrance for the victims of an Islamist
gunman who killed seven people there in March, including three
Jewish children.