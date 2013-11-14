JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was "not impressed" by reports that Iran has stopped expansion of its uranium-enrichment capacity in the past three months.

A U.N. inspection report showed on Thursday that Iran has virtually halted previously rapid expansion of its uranium enrichment capacity in the period since Hassan Rouhani became president.

"I am not impressed with reports that we hear that Iran has not expanded its nuclear facilities and the reason for that is they don't need to. They've got enough facilities, enough centrifuges to develop and to complete the fissile material which is at the core of an atomic bomb," Netanyahu said. (Writing by Maayan Lubell)