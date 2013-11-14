JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was "not impressed" by
reports that Iran has stopped expansion of its
uranium-enrichment capacity in the past three months.
A U.N. inspection report showed on Thursday that Iran has
virtually halted previously rapid expansion of its uranium
enrichment capacity in the period since Hassan Rouhani became
president.
"I am not impressed with reports that we hear that Iran has
not expanded its nuclear facilities and the reason for that is
they don't need to. They've got enough facilities, enough
centrifuges to develop and to complete the fissile material
which is at the core of an atomic bomb," Netanyahu said.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell)