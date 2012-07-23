* Kadima won't embark on "operational adventures" -Mofaz
* Centrist party bolted Netanyahu coalition last week
By Allyn Fisher-Ilan
JERUSALEM, July 23 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's former top political partner put him on notice on
Monday he would not back Israeli military "adventures", comments
that appeared to caution against possible action against Iran.
Shaul Mofaz, now opposition leader, made the remarks less
than a week after pulling his centrist Kadima party out of the
governing coalition, where he served as vice premier for more
than two months.
As a member of Netanyahu's security cabinet, Mofaz was privy
to deliberations on Iran's nuclear programme.
"Kadima will not embark on any operational adventures that
will risk the future of our sons and daughters, and the future
of Israel's citizens," Mofaz told a news conference that focused
largely on a revolt inside Kadima by four lawmakers who wanted
to rejoin the government.
In Israeli parlance the Hebrew term "operational" has a
strictly military connotation. Mofaz is a former chief of
Israel's armed forces and an ex-defence minister.
Israeli prime ministers have traditionally consulted with
opposition leaders on major military operations. But in 1981
Menachem Begin ignored then opposition leader Shimon Peres's
warnings against bombing Iraq's Osirak nuclear reactor.
Mofaz's opposition increases the political risks for
Netanyahu in his decision-making over Iran, especially if an
operation went wrong and he faced any inquiry over it later.
Recent opinion polls show most Israelis would oppose any
unilateral strike on Iran.
Mofaz's comments appeared to echo those of former Israeli
security officials who have publicly spoken against any
go-it-alone attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, with some
saying such an assault could backfire by spurring Tehran to
speed up uranium enrichment.
But the failure of talks between Iran and six world powers
to secure a breakthrough in curbing what the West fears is a
drive to develop nuclear bombs has raised international concerns
that Israel, widely assumed to be the Middle East's only
nuclear-armed state, might opt for a military strike.
Those negotiations, Netanyahu said on the Fox television
news channel on Sunday, had failed to slow uranium enrichment in
Iran "one bit". Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
As he ponders his moves on the Iranian issue, Netanyahu will
still have a workable parliamentary majority following Kadima's
defection in a dispute over formulating a new law on ending
blanket military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Kadima itself has been quickly rocked by rebellion. Mofaz
said he asked a parliamentary panel to rule that party members
who had threatened to bolt and rejoin the government were no
longer Kadima members, effectively exiling them to back benches.
In a blow to any Likud hopes of an even wider Kadima split,
the rebels had failed to recruit the minimum seven defectors
required under law to form a breakaway faction that could have
become a partner in Netanyahu's coalition.
Kadima is Israel's biggest party with 28 of parliament's 120
seats, but opinion polls have predicted it would fare poorly in
the next election, due in late 2013.
Netanyahu could opt for an earlier poll should further
cracks develop in his coalition over the contentious issue of
conscription and annual political battles over the state budget.