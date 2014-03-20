JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel declared dead on
Thursday eight Iranian Jews who disappeared while trying to
leave Iran in the 1990s, saying its Mossad intelligence service
had proof that they had been murdered.
The men were among 12 members of the Islamic republic's
Jewish minority whose disappearances in 1994 and 1997, and the
attendant silence from Tehran, have been cited by the U.S. State
Department as pointing to possible anti-Semitic persecution.
The families of the eight had pressed Israel to seek
information about their fate as part of its past prisoner swaps
with Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Iran is deeply
hostile to the Jewish state, precluding any direct inquiries.
In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
office said that the Mossad had investigated and "received from
a reliable source, privy to the details, information that these
Jews were captured and murdered while escaping (Iran)".
The statement did not elaborate on who might have carried
out the killings.
It described the eight as part of a group of 11 missing
Iranian Jews, but it did not name them or offer an explanation
as to the discrepancy with the U.S. figure of 12.
The announcement appeared primarily aimed at comforting the
relatives of the men who disappeared, including wives now
officially declared widows by a senior Israeli rabbi.
But it also sought to burnish the credentials of the Mossad,
which is widely believed to have been carrying out sabotage and
espionage to hold up Iran's nuclear projects while world powers
try to negotiate formal curbs with Tehran.
Learning what happened to the Jews who disappeared "was a
sensitive and complicated investigation that constitutes another
achievement for the State of Israel's intelligence
capabilities," the statement said.
(Writing by Dan Williams)