By Ori Lewis
JERUSALEM, Sept 1 A confidant of Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that U.S. President
Barack Obama had yet to present a credible military threat that
could deter Iran from seeking nuclear weapons.
The latest criticism was voiced by Tzachi Hanegbi, an
influential former legislator who quit the opposition Kadima
party in July to join up with Likud and Netanyahu, with whom he
has always maintained a close relationship.
"I don't see that there is a credible threat for American
action, the rhetoric of the U.S. president is too vague, very
amorphous ... I don't see that (Obama's words) will be
translated into more tangible intentions and therefore this is
probably why the Iranians don't take it seriously, they speak
out against it and they dismiss it," Hanegbi said.
It was another sign of Israeli impatience with its closest
ally, the United States, which has urged Israel not to attack
Iran on its own and to give international diplomacy more time to
try to curb Tehran's nuclear programme.
Obama has insisted he will not allow Iran to build atomic
weapons and that all options were on the table, but Israeli
officials have said they wanted to hear stronger language from
the president about possible U.S. military action.
In a U.S. election year, Republican candidate Mitt Romney
has also sharply criticised Obama's handling of Iran as not
being tough enough.
Tehran says it is refining uranium to fuel a planned network
of nuclear power plants so that it can export more of its oil
and gas. The United States and its allies accuse Iran of a
covert bid to develop the capability to make nuclear bombs.
Israel, believed to have the only nuclear arsenal in the
Middle East, views a nuclear-armed Iran as a threat to its
existence.
Israel's deputy Prime Minister Moshe Yaalon said on Friday
he feared Iran did not believe it faced a real military threat
because of mixed messages from foreign powers. But he told
Reuters in July that the United States should lead the way.
"We believe of course that the military option should be the
last resort and we believe that someone else should be doing the
job. But we should be ready to defend ourselves by ourselves,"
he told Reuters in an interview.
Netanyahu has said he will speak out about the dangers of
Iran in an address this month to the U.N. General Assembly in
New York.
He is also expected to hold talks with Obama during his
visit but no announcement has yet been made. A senior Israeli
official told Reuters last week that Netanyahu would seek a firm
pledge of U.S. military action if Iran does not back down.
A United Nations report said on Thursday that Iran has
sharply increased the number of centrifuges it has in a
fortified bunker at Fordow, showing Tehran has continued to
expand its nuclear programme despite Western pressure and the
threat of an Israeli attack.
CREDIBLE THREAT
Hanegbi, a former chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs
and Defence Committee, told a town hall meeting in northern
Israel that a forthright U.S. military threat was the most
effective way to stop Iran.
"If there will not be a credible threat of military action,
there probably won't be another way to persuade the Iranians to
stop their nuclear program. The most credible threat is the
American threat, the American ability and its might are far more
worrisome for the Iranians than Israel's," Hanegbi said.
But he added that Israeli action could also be effective in
causing Iran to abandon its nuclear enrichment ambitions.
"Is the Israeli threat credible? I am not able ... to tell
the Iranians about our capabilities but the fact that I am
talking about it shows that I do not think it is unrealistic,"
Hanegbi said.
Hanegbi was convicted of perjury in July 2010 after an
eight-year trial which forced him out of parliament but he has
been allowed to stand again at the next elections where he is
expected to stand as a Likud party candidate.
Hanegbi cited Israel's 1981 destruction of Iraq's Osirak
nuclear reactor as an example of how the action had caused
Saddam Hussein's regime to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
The U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General
Martin Dempsey, has always cautioned against a go-it-alone
approach, but he appeared to up the ante this week by saying
Washington did not want to be blamed for any Israeli initiative.
"I don't want to be complicit if they (Israel) choose to do
it," Dempsey was quoted as saying by Britain's Guardian
newspaper on Friday, suggesting that he would view an Israeli
attack as reprehensible or illegal.