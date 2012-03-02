OTTAWA, March 2 In his first public
comments on a North American visit that will include talks with
U.S. President Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said on Friday Israel reserved the right to defend
itself against Iran.
Netanyahu will meet with Obama on Monday to address growing
differences over what Washington fears could be an Israeli
attack on Iran's nuclear sites.
Netanyahu said the international community should not allow
what he called "Iran's relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons" to
succeed.
"As for Israel, like any sovereign country, we reserve the
right to defend ourselves against a country that calls and works
for our destruction," he told reporters in Ottawa at the start
of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Netanyahu wants Obama to more forcefully declare "red lines"
that Iran must not cross in its nuclear program.
In an interview published on Friday, Obama used his sharpest
language yet to warn Iran of his willingness to resort to
military options if necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring
nuclear weapons.
Obama told the Atlantic magazine that "all options are on
the table" for dealing with Iran's nuclear plans and added that
the final option was the "military component".
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Doina Chiacu)