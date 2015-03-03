* Israel, Iran tight-lipped on decades-old arbitration
TEL AVIV, March 3 As Israel loudly and publicly
denounces Iran and its nuclear programme this week, the two
countries are quietly tussling in a decades-old dispute over a
secretive oil pipeline company that could be worth billions of
dollars to Tehran.
In a Swiss court, lawyers for each side are locked in
arbitration over the Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Co. (EAPC), a joint
venture set up in 1968, when the two nations were friendly, to
transport Iranian oil to the Mediterranean.
For a decade, the pipeline successfully carried oil from the
Red Sea for export to Europe. But since the 1979 revolution that
brought the ayatollahs to power, Iran has been demanding its
share of revenues and assets that remained in Israel.
Since the partnership collapsed, EAPC has grown into a
complex of energy assets, now mostly handling oil from former
Soviet states.
No one knows how much profit it has made or how much it is
worth, largely because it is protected in a similar way to
Israel's intelligence agencies, including by gag orders
restricting coverage of its activities.
But Tehran, setting aside its decades-old refusal to
recognize Israel's right to exist, is determined to recoup its
part of EAPC and has been pursuing a complex arbitration case
since 1994, first in France and now in Switzerland.
In that time, the company has become the largest distributor
of oil in Israel, with ambitions to become a major hub for
energy trading in the Mediterranean. Israel maintains tight
controls over EAPC, to the extent that articles about it,
including this one, must pass through the military censor.
FALL OF THE SHAH
The company has its roots in the 1967 Middle East war, when
Egypt blocked the Suez Canal, making it impossible for Iran to
transport its oil by tanker to Europe. Under the EAPC deal,
Iranian tankers would unload at the Red Sea port of Eilat and
oil would flow 254 km (158 miles) northwest to Ashkelon.
The countries formed a straw company in Halifax, Canada
called APC Holdings, the primary shareholder in EAPC. By
December 1969 the pipeline was ready to handle 60 million tons
of crude a year, though it never reached that level.
A decade later Iran's Shah was ousted and the partners in
EAPC became enemies overnight. On Tuesday Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu was to deliver a speech to the U.S. Congress
to set out his concerns that Washington is not doing enough to
stop Iran acquiring a nuclear bomb - an intention Tehran
strenuously denies.
Documents of one case in Switzerland show the National
Iranian Oil Co. demanding $800 million from Israel. In 2013,
after 19 years of arbitration, the Swiss court reached a partial
ruling that Israel must cover all the suit's legal fees,
amounting to 450,000 Swiss francs ($468,700). It is not clear
whether that money has been paid.
"The core issues remain unsettled," said Yoav Harris, an
Israeli maritime and arbitration lawyer at the Doron, Tikotzky,
Cederboum law firm, who writes for the publication Arbitration
Watch.
"Since commercial arbitration is privileged ... we need to
wait until another court relates to this issue to get more
information."
But much greater sums may be involved in the dispute.
London-based Global Arbitration Review, a magazine dedicated
to the industry, has reported that Iran's Geneva-based law firm
"persuaded Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court to allow a $7
billion arbitration claim by the firm's client ... to proceed
against Israel."
It is not clear what the $7 billion covers, and lawyers for
both countries declined to comment.
CALL FOR DISCLOSURE
While the proceedings have dragged on, EAPC has expanded.
It added a reverse flow system so oil from the Black or
Caspian Seas can be shipped from Eilat to southern Asia and the
Far East, and grew its storage capacity for traders in the
region. Its pipelines feed refineries and it has the biggest
stake in Israel's largest private power plant.
With the company's 49-year concession to operate the
pipeline up for renewal in 2017, there is growing pressure to
remove much of its secrecy, especially after the pipe burst in
December, spilling millions of litres of oil into a desert
nature reserve in Israel's worst spill.
Some legislators want to change the law protecting EAPC.
"Part of the data may indeed hurt Israel's interests," said
Micky Rosenthal, a member of parliament's oversight committee,
saying not everything may need to be disclosed.
"But most of the data - what is the CEO's salary, how many
people work there, what are the amounts of oil flowing, the
financial turnover, how much Israel profited or lost ... there
is nothing to prevent them from being made public."
($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs)
