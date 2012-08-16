JERUSALEM Aug 16 Israeli President Shimon Peres
said on Thursday he trusts U.S. President Barack Obama's pledge
to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, in comments that appeared to
caution against unilateral Israeli military action.
"I am convinced this is an American interest. I am convinced
(Obama) recognises the American interest and he isn't saying
this just to keep us happy. I have no doubt about it, after
having had talks with him," Peres told Israel's Channel Two
television.
"Now, it's clear to us that we can't do it alone. We can
delay (Iran's nuclear programme). It's clear to us we have to
proceed together with America. There are questions about
coordination and timing, but as serious as the danger is, this
time at least we are not alone."