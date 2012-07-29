* US trying to contain Israeli threat to act against Iran
* Article in liberal daily coincides with Romney visit
JERUSALEM, July 29 A senior Israeli official
denied on Sunday a newspaper report that President Barack
Obama's national security adviser had briefed Israel's Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a U.S. contingency plan to attack
Iran should diplomacy fail to curb its nuclear programme.
The Israeli liberal Haaretz daily on Sunday quoted an
unnamed U.S. official as saying the adviser, Thomas Donilon, had
described the plan over dinner with Netanyahu earlier this
month.
"Nothing in the article is correct. Donilon did not meet the
prime minister for dinner, he did not meet him one-on-one, nor
did he present operational plans to attack Iran," the senior
official, who declined to be named given the sensitivity of the
issue, told Reuters.
Haaretz said the briefing was the most significant effort by
high-level U.S. officials who had visited Israel in the past
month, including Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to try to
dissuade Israel from launching its own military strike on Iran.
The report coincided with a visit to Israel by Obama's main
rival in his reelection bid this November, Republican candidate
Mitt Romney, who was due to meet the conservative Netanyahu on
Sunday.
Haaretz said Donilon had told Netanyahu the Pentagon was
planning for a possible decision to attack Iran's nuclear sites,
and had shown him some of the plans.
The failure of talks between Iran and six world powers to
secure a breakthrough in curbing what the West fears is a drive
to develop nuclear weapons has raised international concerns
that Israel, widely assumed to be the Middle East's only
nuclear-armed state, may opt for a go-it-alone military strike.
Israel has warned the West it thinks it is only a matter of
time before Iran's nuclear programme achieves a "zone of
immunity" in which bombs will not be able to effectively strike
uranium enrichment facilities buried deep underground.
Iran says its programme is solely for peaceful purposes.
On a visit to Jerusalem this month, Clinton said Israel and
Washington were "on the same page" with respect to Iran, calling
Iran's latest proposals to world power talks on the issue "non
starters."
"Our own choice is clear, we will use all elements of
American power to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,"
Clinton said.