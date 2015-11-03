* Defence minister cites U.S.-hosted joint warplane drill
* Israel says it helped find crashed Russian jet in Egypt
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 3 Israeli fighter pilots recently
trained with Arab counterparts in the United States, Defence
Minister Moshe Yaalon said on Tuesday, referring to a joint
exercise that a U.S. official described as involving Jordanian
planes.
The remarks by Yaalon followed Israel's disclosure that its
air force helped locate a Russian passenger plane that crashed
in the Egyptian Sinai on Saturday - both rare departures from a
policy of keeping Israeli-Arab military cooperation under wraps.
Bruised by an Iranian nuclear deal with world powers that it
had lobbied against, and hoping to skirt deadlocked Palestinian
peace talks through wider regional engagement, Israel has been
hinting it enjoys burgeoning secret ties with some Arab powers.
In a speech, Yaalon alluded to Israel finding common cause
with countries opposed to Iran and its allies such as Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah militia.
Mentioning Israel's participation in "Red Flag", a
U.S.-hosted air force exercise in July, Yaalon said: "There were
Arab pilots there too, and pilots from the various branches of
the United States military and other countries."
He did not elaborate. But a U.S. official who spoke to
Reuters on condition of anonymity said Jordan took part in Red
Flag, sending warplanes that flew out with Israel's jets and
refuelled from an Israeli tanker over the Atlantic Ocean.
Last month, Israel hosted a follow-up exercise, "Blue Flag",
saying U.S., Polish, Greek and unspecified other air forces had
taken part. Asked whether Jordan, which signed a peace treaty
with Israel in 1994, was among the Blue Flag participants,
Israeli military spokesmen declined to comment.
Jordanian officials also declined comment on both drills.
On Saturday, after a Russian passenger jet crashed in the
Egyptian Sinai, the Israeli military issued a statement saying
it had "assisted with aerial surveillance" to locate the plane.
This help was provided with an Israeli spotter aircraft, an
Israeli military officer told Reuters without elaborating.
Asked about Israel's statements, an Egyptian security source
said no Israeli spotter aircraft entered Egypt's airspace. That
met scepticism from one Israeli aerospace expert, Uzi Rubin,
given the crash site's distance from the Israel-Egypt border.
"That part of Sinai is very hilly and a good 100 km (62
miles) from Israel, so if we have the means to surveil it from
the border, it would be a feat that I would doff my hat to,"
said Rubin, a former consultant for Israel's Defence Ministry.
Egypt and Israel made peace in 1979 and in recent years have
stepped up security cooperation over the Sinai desert, where
Islamist insurgents operate. But relations with Israel remain
unpopular among many Egyptians, as they do among Jordanians.
