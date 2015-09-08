(Refiling to fix ric in headline)
JERUSALEM, Sept 8 Israel's national planning and
construction committee on Tuesday approved the route of a gas
pipeline to export natural gas to Jordan, the Finance Ministry
said.
The 15.5 kilometre (9.6 mile) stretch of pipe will be laid
near the southern end of the Dead Sea. The plan still requires
formal approval by the cabinet but no date as been specified for
a vote.
In a deal that could be worth $15 billion but has not yet
been signed, Jordan has agreed to take gas for 15 years from
Israel's Leviathan offshore natural gas field that has still to
go on line.
In a non-binding vote on Monday, Israeli lawmakers voted in
favour of an outline plan that would allow the large Leviathan
field and two smaller ones to be developed by a consortium led
by Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group.
Despite the parliamentary approval to enable development of
the three fields which passed 59-51 in the 120-seat legislature,
other significant regulatory hurdles still remain.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)