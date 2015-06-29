JERUSALEM, June 29 Israel's security cabinet has
approved extending the fortified fence along its Egyptian border
into a section of the frontier with neighbouring Jordan, Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
Jordan and Israel closely coordinate security for their 240
km (150 mile)-long border as well as for the strategic 95 km (60
mile )-long Jordan Valley within the Israeli-occupied West Bank,
where Palestinians seek statehood.
But the Netanyahu government worries that African immigrants
and armed jihadi infiltrators might try to reach Israel via
Jordan after the Egyptian Sinai border was fenced off with a 5
metre (16 foot)-high razor-wire barrier in 2013.
That fence runs from the Palestinian Gaza Strip to the
southern Red Sea resort of Eilat. Briefing Israeli lawmakers,
Netanyahu said his security cabinet on Sunday gave the green
light for a new 30 km (18 mile) stretch of fence that will run
northward from Eilat along a now often porous Jordanian border.
He said the fence would help protect an Israeli airport due
to open next year at Timna, 19 km (12 miles) from Eilat, and
which has been billed as a wartime alternative should Tel Aviv's
Ben-Gurion airport come under rocket attack.
"This is an important matter. It is part of our national
security," Netanyahu said.
The fence, he said would go up in Israeli territory,
"without in any way harming the sovereignty or national
interests of the Hashemite kingdom of Jordan".
Israel signed a peace treaty with Jordan in 1994 and one
with Egypt in 1979.
The country has already built hi-tech fences in the north on
the Lebanon border and along the Golan Heights boundary with
Syria. Much of the West Bank is also divided by a network of
fences, barriers and walls, while the Gaza Strip is closed off
behind high fences and walls.
A fence along the Jordan frontier would leave Israel
surrounded by a steel and concrete ring.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Crispian Balmer)