BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
JERUSALEM, Sept 26 The partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field on Monday said they signed an export deal with Jordan's National Electric Power Company.
Texas-based Noble Energy, the project's operator, said the deal is for 1.6 trillion feet (tcf) over 15 years and revenues are estimated to reach $10 billion.
Shares in the Israeli partners - which include Delek Group and its subsidiaries Avner Oil and Delek Drilling, and Ratio Oil - have been halted by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange until about 14:38 local time (11:38 GMT). (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: