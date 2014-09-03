(Adds details, background)
By Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 3 Israel is in advanced
negotiations to supply natural gas from its vast Leviathan field
to Arab peace partner Jordan under a 15-year, $15 billion
agreement, the Israeli government, gas operators and industry
officials said on Wednesday.
The deal would involve the supply of 1.6 trillion cubic feet
(tcf, 45 billion cubic metres) of gas over the course of the
agreement to Jordan's National Electric Power Co., Texas-based
Noble Energy, a partner in Leviathan, said.
While a memorandum of understanding has been signed between
the parties, negotiations over the price, regulatory approval
and other details are only expected to be finalised by the end
of the year, officials said.
Officials in Jordan were not immediately available to
comment.
"We now have over 60 percent of Leviathan's initial capacity
and 80 percent of targeted initial sales volumes secured," said
Keith Elliott, Noble's senior vice president for the Eastern
Mediterranean, underlining the field's viability.
It is the second international contract to be signed by
Leviathan - jointly owned and operated by Noble and two units of
Israeli energy group Delek - following a deal with BG
last year, estimated to be worth $30 billion over 15 years. That
deal will involve providing gas to an LNG plant in Egypt.
Under the Jordan deal, the gas would be transferred directly
across the border between the two countries following the
completion of a pipeline. While the price is still being
negotiated, it is likely to be linked to Brent oil prices.
Leviathan, discovered in 2010 off Israel's Mediterranean
coast, is the world's largest offshore gas find in the past
decade and is expected to provide the country with greater
energy independence. Tax revenue will also help Israel's budget.
Its reserves, expected to come online by 2018, are estimated
at nearly 22 tcf - enough to meet Europe's gas needs for a year.
Israel also has a smaller gas field called Tamar, which agreed
to a supply deal with Jordan earlier this year.
After a lengthy and heated debate, the government last year
decided to allow 40 percent of its natural gas reserves for
export. It is using gas as an opportunity to improve relations
with neighbours, including Jordan, with whom Israel signed a
peace agreement in 1994.
It is also thought Israel could ultimately sell gas to
Turkey, although ties between the two countries have been frosty
over the last few years. Israel's only peace agreements in the
Arab world are with Jordan and Egypt.
GAS BOON
Jordan is hungry for gas amid numerous attacks on a pipeline
in the Sinai peninsula that has halted supplies from Egypt.
In February, Tamar which is close to Leviathan and started
production in 2013, signed a deal to sell at least $500 million
of gas over 15 years to two Jordanian companies.
Tamar will supply 66 billion cubic feet to Arab Potash and
its unit, Jordan Bromine - a joint venture with U.S. Albemarle -
at their facilities near the Dead Sea.
Tamar, discovered in 2009 and also controlled by Noble and
Delek, is estimated to hold more than 280 billion cubic metres
of gas.
Leviathan in January signed a 20-year, $1.2 billion deal to
supply gas to planned a Palestinian power plant once Leviathan
starts production.
Noble's partners in Leviathan are two units of the Delek
Group - Delek Drilling and Avner Oil - as
well as Ratio Oil. Delek and Avner shares were up 2.7
percent at 1300 GMT.
(Editing by David Evans)