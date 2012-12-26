JERUSALEM Dec 26 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu has secretly met Jordan's King Abdullah in
Amman to discuss the risk of Syria's chemical weapons falling
into the hands of Islamist militants, Israeli media reports said
on Wednesday.
Two TV stations and Israeli news sites quoted unnamed
Israeli officials confirming a report in the London-based Arabic
language daily, Al-Quds Al-Arabi, that such a summit had been
held. Netanyahu's spokesmen have declined to comment on the
reports.
As Syria's southern neighbour, Israel has been concerned
about the risk of President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons
falling into the hands of Islamist militants or Lebanese
Hezbollah fighters as an uprising against him convulses a
country thought to possess a formidable chemical arsenal.
Israel has warned it could intervene if it felt there was a
real risk of such a scenario unfolding.
Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994 and meetings
between their leaders are not unusual and are often announced by
both sides.
Israel's Channel 2 said the latest talks included a "very
long discussion" about "cooperation with Jordan with regard to
the fate of Syria's chemical weapons". It did not elaborate.
Israeli Vice Prime Minister Moshe Yaalon on Tuesday
dismissed reports that Syrian government forces had fired
chemical agents at rebels fighting to topple Assad's government.
"As things stand now, we do not have any confirmation or
proof that (chemical weapons) have already been used, but we are
definitely following events with concern," Yaalon said on
Israel's Army Radio.