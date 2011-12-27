JERUSALEM A disgruntled Israeli waiter who murdered the restaurant owner who had fired him and five members of the man's family, including a baby, was sentenced to life in jail on Tuesday.

In 2009 Damian Kerlik slipped into his ex-employer's apartment in the town of Rishon Lezion late at night when the family were sleeping, and stabbed them to death. He was angry over his dismissal for stealing alcohol on the job, police in the central Israeli town said.

In November, Kerlik, 39, was convicted of murdering his ex-boss, the man's wife, their four-month-old son, three-year-old daughter and the children's grandparents.

He was formally sentenced to six life terms, ensuring that he would never be released.

His wife, who also worked at the restaurant and stole the employer's house keys to give them to her husband, is serving a 13-year prison term.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)