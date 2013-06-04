JERUSALEM, June 4 A reference to "penetration"
in a speech to parliament caused Israel's education minister to
burst into a laughing fit that went viral on Tuesday on Israeli
websites.
Shai Piron, who is also a rabbi, could not get past the
first sentence of his address, on a proposed law against
smuggling cell phones into Israel's prisons, before beginning to
chuckle. ( r.reuters.com/rac68t )
"Mr Chairman, distinguished Parliament, the aim of this
legislation is to deal with a serious phenomenon - the
penetration of prohibited objects into prisons," he said during
a late night session on Monday broadcast on the official Knesset
TV channel.
He briefly recovered but broke down again over the perceived
sexual innuendo when the word "penetration" came up in the text
for a second time. Legislators in the hall joined in the
giggling.
Struggling to continue, Piron wiped tears from his eyes,
took a sip of water - and finally went back to his seat, unable
to read on.
He later explained to reporters that he had been caught
off-guard by the phrasing in the speech, which he delivered at
the last minute after a cabinet colleague was called away.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Kevin Liffey)