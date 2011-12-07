* Firm's Tel Aviv office to initially employ 5 lawyers
* Office to aid clients who need U.S., UK counsel
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Dec 6 Global law firm Greenberg
Traurig LLP will open a new office in Tel Aviv early next year,
which it said will be the first full-time U.S. international
legal office in Israel's main city.
The office will offer U.S. and UK counsel services, plus
some other international jurisdictions. Attorneys in the new
office will not practice Israeli law.
"It's been a natural progression. We've been in Israel for
10 years," Gary Epstein, co-chair of the firm's Israel practice,
told Reuters.
Since 2008 only four Israeli companies have held offerings
in the U.S. and the IPO market for Israeli companies has dried
up since its heyday of 2009 when they had more listing on Nasdaq
than any other country outside of North America.
But Epstein believes this is part of a cycle that will
likely come round again.
"When the Facebook IPO hits, if it succeeds, people will see
the possibility of greater returns," he said. "Securities
markets don't disappear. They get quiet."
In November the Wall Street Journal reported Facebook Inc
was looking to go public between April and June 2012 with a
valuation of over $100 billion.
Epstein will be the initial manager in Tel Aviv while
continuing to serve as chair of Greenberg Traurig's global
corporate and securities practice.
The Tel Aviv office will initially employ five attorneys,
supported by the firm's 1,800 lawyers in the United States,
Europe, Latin America and Asia.
The firm's experience with Israeli clients includes
representing companies in technology, pharmaceuticals, medical
devices, clean energy and manufacturing, in matters ranging from
financing and intellectual property to mergers, acquisitions and
employment issues.
Epstein said the company represented Israeli billionaire
Yitzhak Tshuva's Elad Group in its acquisition of New York's
Plaza Hotel, Ivax Corp when it was acquired by Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries and took public Equity One
, a subsidiary of Israeli real estate investment firm
Gazit-Globe.
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)