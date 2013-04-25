CORRECTED-Lower house of Philippine Congress approves tax reform bill
MANILA, May 31 The lower house of the Philippine Congress passed a tax reform bill on Wednesday that is crucial to a massive infrastructure push by President Rodrigo Duterte.
AMMAN, April 25 The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said on Thursday it did not send a drone into Israeli airspace, hours after Israel said it had shot down a drone from Lebanon.
"Hezbollah denies that it has sent any surveillance plane towards the occupied Palestinian land," a statement by the Iranian-backed armed Muslim Shi'ite group said.
Asked whether Hezbollah, which sent a drone into southern Israel in October, was behind the incident, an Israeli military spokesman said an investigation was under way. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Michael Roddy)
MANILA, May 31 The lower house of the Philippine Congress passed a tax reform bill on Wednesday that is crucial to a massive infrastructure push by President Rodrigo Duterte.
MOSCOW, May 31 Rub a dog's nose for luck. Look back to Russia's 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Marvel at a mosaic spaceman. Maybe even watch a ballet.