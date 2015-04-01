* Hezbollah capabilities improved since 2006 conflict
* Israeli planners want rocket interceptors, shelters
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, April 1 Israel could suffer hundreds
of civilian dead and damage to its vital infrastructure from
Hezbollah rockets if it fights another war with the
Iranian-backed Lebanese guerrilla group, according to Israeli
military assessments.
The scenario, published by Israeli media on Wednesday,
reflected concern among security planners that since the last
Lebanon war, in 2006, Hezbollah has expanded its rocket arsenal
and gained battle experience helping Damascus fight the
insurgency in Syria.
The publication of the assessments could help build a case
for more investment in Israeli civil defences and in U.S.-backed
rocket interceptors like Iron Dome, which has proven effective
outside Gaza, and the longer-range David's Sling, which is in
final testing stages.
According to the military assessments, between 1,000 and
1,500 rockets could hit Israel daily in the next full-blown
conflict, killing hundreds of people and potentially paralysing
key installations like airports, sea ports and power stations.
The 2006 war killed around 160 Israelis, most of them troops
fighting Hezbollah inside Lebanon, while 1,200 people in
Lebanon, mostly civilians, died in Israel's military barrages.
Another conflict could see Israeli attacks 15 times more
devastating for Lebanon, Israel's air force chief, Major-General
Amir Eshel, said in a speech last year aimed at keeping
Hezbollah in check.
While not making details public, Hezbollah says its military
capabilities have been significantly boosted since 2006. Neither
side appears keen on resuming hostilities. The restraint has
been tested, however, by occasional flare-ups in fighting.
Worried that Hezbollah was entrenching forces on its Syrian
front, Israel carried out a Jan. 18 air strike that killed six
of the Lebanese guerrillas - one of them a field commander - and
an Iranian general. Hezbollah retaliated with a cross-border
guided-missile salvo that killed two Israeli troops.
Since its July-August war with Palestinian Hamas guerrillas,
where eight Iron Dome batteries helped fend off rockets from the
Gaza Strip, Israel has been trying to improve those
interceptors. It has also accelerated the development of David's
Sling, a system designed to shoot down the more potent missiles
of Hezbollah, Syria and Iran, with hopes of deploying it by
2016.
Israeli officials last month asked U.S. lawmakers for $317
million in additional funding for David's Sling and other
Israeli missile defence programmes, on top of $158 million in
funding already requested by the Obama administration in its
fiscal 2016 budget.
A group of 32 U.S. senators last week urged fellow lawmakers
to fully meet Israel's missile defence funding request. The
issue was expected to be on the agenda of John Boehner, speaker
of the U.S. House of Representatives, who arrived in Israel on
Tuesday at the head of a delegation of Republican lawmakers.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)