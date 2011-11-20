* Bill sets limits for foreign money for Israeli
organisations
* Debate rages in Israel on "anti-democratic" legislation
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, Nov 20 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu put on hold on Sunday legislation to limit
foreign funding of non-governmental organisations, a government
source said, after critics denounced the bill as a bid to mute
left-wing groups.
A ministerial panel last week gave preliminary approval to
the proposal. Supporters of the bill said it would help to
prevent intervention by foreign states in Israeli politics.
The government source said Netanyahu, who had been seeking
to exempt humanitarian groups from proposed donation limits, had
put off until further notice a cabinet discussion that had been
scheduled for Sunday on revising the legislation.
Cabinet approval of amendments would have paved the way for
a series of parliamentary votes to turn the bill into law.
Israeli political sources said envoys from the European
Union and Britain had complained about the legislation to a
Netanyahu adviser.
In an interview with Israel Radio, Liran Dan, a Netanyahu
spokesman, sidestepped a question as to whether the prime
minister had effectively buried the bill.
"The prime minister supports the principle underlying this
law," Dan said, giving no timeframe for any further cabinet
debate.
The measure, proposed by members of Netanyahu's right-wing
Likud party, has touched off a public debate in Israel on
whether his government is stifling democratic freedoms and
trying to muzzle critics of its policies towards Palestinians.
On Thursday, Israeli authorities shut down an
Israeli-Palestinian radio station, "All For Peace", based in the
occupied West Bank. A spokesman for Israel's Communications
Office said it was a pirate station operating illegally.
But the station's Israeli director, Mossi Raz, said the
order was aimed at silencing critics of Netanyahu's right-wing
government.
Raz said the station had an operating permit from the
Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the
West Bank under interim peace deals with Israel.
In Tel Aviv, Israeli journalists convened what they called
an emergency conference on Sunday in response to proposed
amendments to the country's libel laws and what organisers said
were assaults against freedom of the press.
The revisions would increase damages for plaintiffs who have
been libeled and loosen criteria for proving slander.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and
Elizabeth Piper)