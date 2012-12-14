* Lieberman says wants to settle legal case before election
* Law permits him to run for Knesset in January vote
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, Dec 14 Israeli Foreign Minister
Avigdor Lieberman resigned on Friday after being charged with
fraud and breach of trust, a move that could impact on January's
election which his party, merged with Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's Likud, was tipped to win.
Israel's Justice Ministry said on Thursday it would charge
Lieberman over alleged irregularities tied to the promotion of
an Israeli diplomat who had leaked him privileged information
about a police probe into his activities.
More serious allegations, including money-laundering and
bribery, were dropped, but even the lesser charges cast a cloud
over his political future and within 24 hours of receiving the
ministry report, he stood down.
"I have decided to resign my post as foreign minister and
deputy prime minister and ... also to remove my (parliamentary)
immunity forthwith so I can end this matter quickly, without
delay and clear my name absolutely," Lieberman said in an
emailed statement.
Netanyahu will serve as acting foreign minister until the
Jan. 22 election, an official said.
Lieberman is not prohibited by law to run in the election,
but it was unclear whether he would choose to do so. On his
Facebook page, Lieberman wrote that he hoped the case would be
settled before the vote and that he would return to public
office.
Lieberman's right-wing party Yisrael Beiteinu (Our Home is
Israel) and Netanyahu's Likud group have formed an electoral
pact ahead of the ballot and opinion polls had predicted they
would win.
Lieberman is second on the party list after Netanyahu and
before his indictment he was widely expected to retain a top
cabinet position in the case of victory.
"I am also doing this because I believe the citizens of
Israel are entitled to go to the ballot after the matter has
been resolved, meaning after a legal decision has been made
before the election and I will be able to continue to serve the
state of Israel," Lieberman wrote on his Facebook page.
LEGAL PRECEDENT
It is highly unlikely a trial in Lieberman's case could be
concluded in little over a month, but some commentators have
said he might seek a swift plea deal instead.
Israel Radio's legal analyst Moshe Negbi said the law
allowed Lieberman to run for parliament despite his legal
problems, but precedents set by the Supreme Court would likely
prevent him from serving as a minister.
"If the trial ends in his acquittal he will be able to serve
as minister. If the trial ends with a conviction and the
punishment will be more than a three month sentence ... he could
also be forced to leave parliament," Negbi said.
An outspoken foreign minister and a powerful partner in the
governing coalition, Lieberman is known for his nationalistic
rhetoric, a key component of his election campaigning.
Without the Moldovan-born politician near the top of the
bill, some pollsters have speculated the combined group will see
its support slip, although Lieberman's decision to resign may
limit the fall.
"Politically he did the right thing because the goal was to
remove the Lieberman resignation off of the agenda," said Israel
Radio's political analyst Hanan Kristal. "The matter was hurting
the Likud in public opinion."