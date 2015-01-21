By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM Jan 21 An Israeli man was arrested on
Wednesday on suspicion of hacking Madonna's computer and selling
the pop icon's songs online, a private investigator involved in
the case said.
Israeli police confirmed they had detained a man suspected
of stealing the work of a number of international stars, but
declined to name any of the possible victims.
In December, unfinished tracks were leaked from Madonna's
"Rebel Heart" album before its release, an act the singer
described as "artistic rape" in a post, later deleted, from her
Instagram account.
Asher Wizman, owner of the Wizman-Yaar investigation firm in
Israel, said Madonna's team contacted his company several weeks
ago to look into the matter after rumours of an Israeli
connection to the leak.
Madonna, a devotee of Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism, has
visited Israel several times and kicked off a 2012 world tour in
Tel Aviv.
"Our investigator found her computers, at home and at a
studio, were broken into from a computer in Israel," Wizman told
Reuters. "We tracked down the computer, and the man behind it.
After gathering enough evidence, we turned to the police and he
was arrested today."
The name of the 39-year-old suspect was not immediately
released by police, who said its cyber unit had carried out an
investigation along with the FBI following a complaint from a
Madonna representative in Israel.
Israeli media said the man taken into custody was a former
contestant on a popular television singing contest in Israel.
"He is suspected of computer hacking, copyright violation
and fraudulent receipt of goods," a police spokesman said,
declining to confirm that Madonna was a target.
"During the investigation it appeared the suspect had broken
into the computers of a number of international artists, stole
unreleased demos and final tracks and sold them over the
internet," the spokesman said.
No charges have yet been filed against him.
