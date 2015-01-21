(Adds police source confirms Madonna was a target of suspected
computer hack)
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM Jan 21 An Israeli man was arrested on
Wednesday on suspicion of hacking into the computers of a number
of international singing stars, including Madonna, and selling
their songs online, a police source said.
A police spokesman confirmed that a 39-year-old Israeli had
been detained, but citing a court-issued gag order declined to
name him or his alleged victims.
In December, unfinished tracks were leaked from Madonna's
"Rebel Heart" album before its release, an act the singer
described as "artistic rape" in a post, later deleted, from her
Instagram account.
A private Israeli investigator, Asher Wizman, said Madonna's
team had contacted his company several weeks ago to look into
the matter after rumours of an Israeli connection to the leak.
Madonna, a devotee of Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism, has
visited Israel several times and kicked off a 2012 world tour in
Tel Aviv.
"Our investigator found her computers, at home and at a
studio, were broken into from a computer in Israel," Wizman told
Reuters. "We tracked down the computer, and the man behind it.
After gathering enough evidence, we turned to the police and he
was arrested today."
Police said its cyber unit had carried out an investigation
along with the FBI following a complaint from a Madonna
representative in Israel.
Israeli media said the man taken into custody was a former
contestant on a popular television singing contest in Israel.
"He is suspected of computer hacking, copyright violation
and fraudulent receipt of goods," a police spokesman said.
"During the investigation it appeared the suspect had broken
into the computers of a number of international artists, stole
unreleased demos and final tracks and sold them over the
internet," the spokesman said.
No charges have yet been filed against him.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Crispian Balmer)