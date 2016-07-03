(Adds details)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 3 Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday unanimously approved a bill to change the structure of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to a for-profit entity, a move to make the bourse stronger and more competitive.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon last week said he would submit the bill to a cabinet vote.

TASE's members approved a demutualisation plan last year for Israel's bourse, which is struggling with falling trading volumes and a declining number of listed companies.

"This is process that will bring economic growth, strengthen the stock exchange and allow it to return to its rightful place as a central engine of growth of the Israeli economy," Kahlon said in a statement.

Also as part of the bill, the TASE would shift to Monday through Friday trading from its current Sunday to Thursday format, to align itself with global -- mainly European -- markets.

The move would also make Israel's stock exchange more competitive, enable it to cooperate with foreign exchanges and end Israeli banks' control over the exchange, he said.

The bill still needs parliamentary approval, a process that could take months given the summer recess.

Under the plan, announced in 2014, member brokerages and Israeli and foreign banks including Citicorp, UBS and HSBC would become shareholders. Modern stock exchanges in Western countries have also adopted for-profit structures, with a separation of ownership and companies on the bourse.

Trading volumes this year have averaged 1.28 billion shekels ($333 million) a day, down from 1.45 billion in 2015 and well below 2 billion a day in 2010. The number of companies listed on the bourse has dropped by 200 over the past decade to 455.

The bourse's struggles began in 2010 after index compiler MSCI upgraded Israel to developed market status from an emerging market and consequently lost large passive emerging markets investments.

The global financial crisis added to the exchange's woes, while many of Israel's growing high-tech firms bypass the TASE in favour of private funding or going public on Nasdaq.

($1 = 3.8460 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Clelia Oziel)