TEL AVIV Jan 27 Israeli brokers, struggling to
compete with the country's powerful banks when it comes to
trading in securities on the Tel Aviv market, are seeking
regulatory changes that they hope will boost their falling share
of trade.
Non-bank members of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange saw their
share of equity trading fall to 17.9 percent in December 2014
from 21.7 percent a year ago and a peak of 44 percent in 2007.
In bond trading their share is even less - 12.1 percent in
December 2014 compared with 18.2 percent in December 2013.
As Israeli brokerages compete for a dwindling share of the
market, their numbers have fallen to seven from 11 since 2008.
Julien Assous, chairman of the TASE Brokers Association,
blames a government reform in late 2005 that forced commercial
banks to sell off their asset management businesses to stir up
competition. To make up for that, the banks sought to gain a
bigger foothold in the brokerage market by offering
institutional clients very low fees.
Brokerages, who offer institutional clients additional
services, cannot match the fees, Assous said.
At the same time, brokers face difficulties attracting
retail investors because people looking to trade on the stock
market are not allowed to open online brokerage accounts because
of rules designed to prevent money laundering.
"The public in Israel is used to going to banks for
everything," Assous, who is chief executive of IBI, Israel's
largest brokerage house, told Reuters. "We don't have retail
branches and it's not easy for people to come from all over the
country to open an account."
Only about 10 percent of retail investors trade through
brokerage accounts rather than commercial banks.
A spokesman for the Association of Banks in Israel declined
to comment on the dispute with the brokerage industry.
Brokers are seeking to implement a system that would enable
retail clients to open accounts online that would be linked to
only one bank account for transferring money, limiting the
possibility for money laundering, Assous said.
The Justice Ministry's anti-money laundering authority has
approved the request and the Securities Authority expects
changes that will soon allow clients to open accounts online.
The brokers have also asked the Securities Authority to
impose limits on the banks' brokerage activity.
"We are waiting for regulators to decide but it looks
positive," Assous said.
