TEL AVIV, Sept 4 Israel plans to ease regulation
of smaller companies while tightening oversight of auditors and
ratings agencies to bring Israel to international standards and
lower the cost of raising capital.
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said it would set up
an agency similar to the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board in the United States to start regulating auditors.
It would also extend scrutiny to credit rating agencies and
fast-growing alternative foreign exchange trading systems that
have led to new regulations globally.
Yet, the ISA aims to ease regulation of smaller companies,
such as expanding a firm's shelf prospectus to three years from
two to lower the regulatory cost.
"We should be open about regulation and in cases where the
regulatory burden is too much, we should ... do something about
it," ISA chairman Shmuel Hauser told Reuters after a news
conference.
"We came up with a long list that can lower the regulatory
burden without any harm to investor protection."
Some of the proposals, which Hauser believes will increase
regulatory certainty and transparency, will require legislation
and parliamentary approval.
Others, such as the easing of regulations, will be open to
public comment for three months before final decisions are made.
"We have to find the balance of lowering the regulatory
burden without harming investors," said Moty Yamin, Hauser's
senior advisor.
"Some fields are not regulated today and we intend to make
more regulation where it is needed. On the other hand, we must
see if we can ease the burden. If we can do it, we will.
"This will help the market become a more friendly place for
the business community," he said.
The ISA is also exploring having separate regulations for
small and large companies and eliminating the Israeli version of
the Sarbanes-Oxley bill that sets standards for public companies
and accounting firms, Yamin said.
