* Israeli hopes to be first openly gay mayor in Middle East
* Faces tough fight against gay-friendly incumbent
* Tel Aviv already enjoys reputation as top gay destination
By Allyn Fisher-Ilan
TEL AVIV, Oct 15 As a candidate to become the
Middle East's first openly gay mayor, Nitzan Horowitz is hoping
his bid to run Israel's famously liberal city of Tel Aviv will
help homosexuals across a region where they are widely frowned
upon.
The left-wing legislator is not predicted to defeat the
incumbent, the well-established ex-fighter pilot Ron Huldai, in
an Oct. 22 municipal vote.
But the 48-year-old remains upbeat, pointing to an opinion
poll his dovish Meretz party commissioned last month that gave
Huldai only a five-point lead.
A survey in the Maariv newspaper last week predicted a
Huldai victory, but found 46 percent of voters were still
undecided.
"I'm going to be not only the first gay mayor here in
Israel, but the first gay mayor of the entire Middle East. This
is very exciting," Horowitz told Reuters.
Horowitz's prominence in Tel Aviv is not altogether
surprising. In a region better known for its religious and
social conservatism, it is dubbed the "city that never sleeps".
With a population of 410,000, it was also ranked in a poll
by Gaycities.com last year as a top gay destination.
By contrast, more than 800,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews wearing
black coats and hats poured on to the streets of Jerusalem last
week for the funeral of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, a divisive figure
whom critics called "Israel's ayatollah."
Huldai, Tel Aviv's mayor since 1998, already apportions city
budgets for its annual beachfront gay pride parade, and there is
a gay film festival and municipal centre for the gay community
offering cultural and athletic programmes for teenagers and
young adults.
"You can't take away the fact that gay life has blossomed in
the city under Huldai," said Itai Pinkas Pinkas, 39, a onetime
city councillor who worked with the mayor.
DISCRIMINATION
As a measure of how far Tel Aviv has come, rabbis who held
sway in the Mediterranean city in 1955 blocked a bid by a woman
to win election as mayor. Golda Meir later went on to become
Israel's first woman prime minister.
"That's why his (Horowitz's) candidacy is not raising a
firestorm, because many already see Tel Aviv as the gay capital
of he Middle East," Israeli political blogger Tal Schneider
said.
But Horowitz, a former television journalist who as a
lawmaker has largely championed social issues and advocated for
African migrants who have flocked to Tel Aviv, says
discrimination against gays in the city lingers on.
Just last month, Horowitz said, a landlord cited a party
colleague's gay lifestyle in refusing to rent him an apartment.
The task of improving policy toward gays in the Jewish state
is "very challenging, because this is a country, a region with a
lot of problems concerning the gay community, discrimination,
even violence," the candidate said.
Israel's military made inroads decades ago by conscripting
gay men and women alongside other 18-year-olds for mandatory
service.
And even the holy city of Jerusalem, with a large
ultra-Orthodox Jewish population, holds an annual gay pride
parade.
But the gay community hits a roadblock when it comes to the
issue of marriage.
Gay marriage - and civil ceremonies in general - that take
place in Israel are not recognised by the authorities. Horowitz,
who has lived with his partner for more than a decade, wants
that to change.
"I hope once I'm elected this will contribute to tolerance
and understanding, not just in Israel, but in the entire
region," Horowitz said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mike Collett-White)