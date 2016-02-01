* Mediterranean allies sign trade, tourism, energy deal
By Luke Baker
JERUSALEM, Feb 1 Israel, Cyprus and Greece have
agreed to deepen their energy, security and tourism ties in the
Eastern Mediterranean, a deal that may have implications for
Israel's testy relationship with the European Union, too.
The agreement, signed in Nicosia last week by a beaming
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Greek premier Alexis Tsipras
and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, focused on energy and
the exploitation of natural gas deposits off Israel and Cyprus.
The Leviathan and Aphrodite fields are unlikely to start
exporting before 2019 or 2020. Nevertheless, the ambition is to
transport gas by pipeline, possibly via Turkey, or in liquefied
form by ship to Europe, plugging the East Mediterranean into
Europe's grid and providing an alternative to Russia - which has
far worse relations with the EU due to the Ukraine crisis.
With global energy prices expected to remain low for some
time, analysts question whether East Mediterranean gas will be
the bonanza investors hope, but that didn't prevent the leaders
singing the praises of their joint declaration.
"We live in a turbulent, fluid environment," said Netanyahu,
emphasising working together on policies from tourism to
water-management would make all three states stronger. "We have
an unprecedented opportunity to advance our common goals," he
said, adding: "We have been blessed with natural gas."
Israel and the two EU members all have sound commercial,
defence and political reasons for closer cooperation.
As well as attracting more visitors and investment, Cyprus
and Greece hope some of Israel's high-tech success will rub off
on them and lift their economies, both bailed out by the EU and
IMF. There's also Israeli know-how in defence, migration,
cyber-security and counter-terrorism to draw on.
Israel hopes to sell its expertise in these areas, as well
as gaining extra allies in a region where it feels isolated,
with Syria at war on its northern border, Lebanon's Hezbollah a
threat and ties with the Palestinians as troubled as ever.
Israel has already used the presence of a Russian-made air
defence system located in Greece, which was originally supplied
to Cyprus and traded to Athens, to train fighter pilots on how
to thwart technology now being deployed in Syria.
EU RELATIONS
There is also a more nuanced potential benefit for
Netanyahu: more partners inside the EU who may be inclined to
defend Israel's interests or at least not lean immediately
towards the Palestinians on Middle East issues.
With France issuing an ultimatum to Israel at the weekend -
saying it would recognise Palestine as a state if a new peace
initiative doesn't succeed - Israel is hoping its
new allegiances in the EU will help head off the French threat.
Greece has traditionally been pro-Palestinian and was
expected to remain so when Tsipras, a leftist, was elected last
year. The same went for Cyprus to an extent. But the
Palestinians now regard both as having shifted allegiance.
"The emerging tripartite alliance ... weakens the strong and
solid relationship that the Palestinian people have always
maintained with Cyprus and Greece," said Hanan Ashrawi, a senior
member of the Palestine Liberation Organization.
"As such, this agreement will only embolden Israel to pursue
dangerous policies that have serious ramifications on the whole
region. We call on Cyprus and Greece ... to maintain the earlier
integrity of their support for the Palestinian cause."
In EU debates, Israel has traditionally looked to Germany,
Britain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, among others,
to protect its interests, including through using the veto that
member states effectively have in foreign policy decisions.
With the new regional alliance, Greece and Cyprus may be
more inclined towards Israel, which has also had some success at
winning over Italy, another pro-Palestinian nation in the past.
When EU foreign ministers issued a hard-hitting statement on
the Middle East peace process on Jan. 18, diplomats said the
critical language towards Israel was softened slightly after
Greece refused at first to sign off on it.
Relations between the EU and Israel remain rocky, notably
over the European policy of labelling goods produced in Israeli
settlements as coming from the occupied West Bank and East
Jerusalem - lands the Palestinians seek for their own state -
rather than as "Made in Israel".
But Netanyahu points out that while relations with the EU as
a whole may need a "reset", those with a number of individual
states are good. Israeli diplomats are fond of listing those
they can count as friends and those they regard as unfriendly.
In looking to fend off France, it may need all the friends
it can get.
