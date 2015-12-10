BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
JERUSALEM Dec 10 Israel's upgraded Arrow ballistic missile shield passed a full interception test on Thursday, hitting a target in space meant to simulate the trajectory of the long-range weapons held by Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, the Defence Ministry said.
The success was a boost for "Arrow 3", among Israeli missile defence systems that gets extensive U.S. funding and whose first attempt at a full trial, held a year ago, was aborted due to what designers said was a faulty deployment of the target. (Writing by Ori Lewis)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)