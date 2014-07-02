TEL AVIV, July 2 Israel's Communications
Ministry on Wednesday issued a tender to operate fourth
generation (4G) mobile phone networks that will enable users to
upload and download content at three to five times current
speeds.
Five mobile operators in Israel have their own 3G networks
but there are not enough frequencies in 4G to support all of
them, the ministry said in a statement. Therefore, the ministry
will allow operators to share networks.
There will be at least three cellular operators in the 4G
market and operators will have to deploy their networks equally
in the centre of the country and in peripheral areas.
Any entity with capital of 100 million shekels ($29
million)can participate in the tender and the last date to
submit proposals is Sept. 28, 2014.
Israel's three largest mobile operators - Cellcom,
Partner and Bezeq Israel Telecom unit
Pelephone are engaged in a price war following a shake-up of
Israel's mobile phone industry in 2012 that ushered in six new
operators. Two of the new competitors - Golan Telecom and HOT
mobile, which is owned by French cable group Altice -
have their own infrastructure.
Golan is partly owned by Xavier Niel, who founded France's
Iliad.
In May, Cellcom announced a 4G network sharing agreement
with Golan while Partner said it received anti-trust approval
for a network sharing agreement with HOT.
($1 = 3.4237 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)