TEL AVIV, June 12 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Chief
Executive Ester Levanon said she will focus her efforts on
explaining to investors abroad the advantages of investing in
Israel's market after the exchange's application to join the
MSCI Europe index was rejected.
"I would have been very happy if a different decision had
been taken," Levanon said at the London Stock Exchange on
Wednesday. "On the other hand, as we understood from their
statement, there are many entities that did recognise the
advantages of investing in Israel and we will focus on them."
Equity index provider MSCI on Tuesday said Israel's market,
which was moved to developed market status from emerging in May
2010, is not finding support among international institutional
investors for inclusion in the MSCI Europe index.
Given some investors have started to include Israeli
companies in their European portfolios, MSCI said it would
continue to include Israel in its MSCI Europe + Middle East
index.
"Not everyone understood the advantages of investing in
Israel. We will make sure they do understand," Levanon said.
Israel's market shrugged off the news, with the blue chip
Tel Aviv 25 index closing down only 0.03 percent and the
benchmark TA 11 losing 0.2 percent.
The TASE management had requested that the stock exchange be
included in the MSCI Europe index following a significant drop
in trading volumes since the Israeli stock market was upgraded.
Daily equity market volumes nearly halved in 2012 from their
peak in 2008, before recovering to $295 million in 2013.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)