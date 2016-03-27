JERUSALEM, March 27 Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday ruled that an agreement reached between the government and leading energy firms last year was problematic, a move likely to delay the development of large offshore natural gas deposits.

The government last year reached a deal with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group that would leave them in control of the country's largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing them to sell smaller, yet sizable, assets.

Opponents say the deal will create an energy monopoly and had petitioned the court, hoping it would be struck down.

According to the decision, the court took issue with a section of the agreement in which the government committed to an extended period of regulatory stability.