GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, stocks steady
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday ruled that an agreement reached between the government and leading energy firms last year was problematic, a move likely to delay the development of large offshore natural gas deposits.
The government last year reached a deal with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group that would leave them in control of the country's largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing them to sell smaller, yet sizable, assets.
Opponents say the deal will create an energy monopoly and had petitioned the court, hoping it would be struck down.
According to the decision, the court took issue with a section of the agreement in which the government committed to an extended period of regulatory stability. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.