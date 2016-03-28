TEL AVIV, March 28 Israel's Delek Group said on Monday it hopes to keep to its timetable for development of the Leviathan natural gas field despite a Supreme Court decision to block a crucial provision of an agreement reached with the government.

"We plan to make a decision by the end of the year on the development of Leviathan," Yossi Abu, chief executive of Delek subsidiaries Delek Drilling and Avner Oil told a conference call. "We will act so that the timetable won't be hurt."

The companies have set a goal of developing Leviathan by the end of 2019.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a deal last year with Texas-based Noble Energy and Delek that would leave them in control of the country's largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing them to sell smaller, yet sizeable, assets.

The agreement also provided an outline for the next decade, with the government committing to leave taxes, export quotas and other regulation unchanged. The court, however, said the government was not in a position to make such long-term commitments. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)