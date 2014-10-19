* EMG pipeline had been targeted by militants
* Tamar group working on a number of regional deals
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Oct 19 The partners in Israel's
offshore Tamar gas field said on Sunday they are negotiating the
sale of at least 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas over three
years to private customers in Egypt via an old pipeline built to
send gas in the other direction.
The supplies would pass through an underwater pipeline
constructed nearly a decade ago by East Mediterranean Gas (EMG),
the company that oversaw a now-defunct Egyptian-Israeli natural
gas deal.
Egypt had been selling gas to Israel in a 20-year agreement,
but the deal collapsed in 2012 after months of attacks on the
pipeline by militants in Egypt's lawless Sinai peninsula. It has
since been out of commission and EMG is suing the government of
Egypt for damages.
Recent offshore discoveries such as Tamar, with an estimated
280 bcm of gas, and Leviathan, which is more than twice as big,
have turned previously import-dependent Israel into a potential
energy exporter. Egypt has been slow in developing its own
sizable gas resources and now faces an energy crisis.
The Tamar consortium, led by Texas-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group, said in a statement
they signed a letter of intent to negotiate with Dolphinus
Holdings, a firm that represents non-governmental, industrial
and commercial consumers in Egypt.
Any deal would be subject to various approvals in Israel,
Egypt and from EMG.
The gas to be sent through the pipeline would be
"interruptible", meaning it would only come from excess
reserves. It would be sold at a price comparable to other export
agreements from Israel and based mainly on a linkage to Brent
oil prices.
Tamar began production last year and output is mostly
earmarked for the Israeli market. In addition, the Tamar
partners are already in talks to provide an annual 4.5 bcm of
gas for 15 years to Union Fenosa Gas for its liquefied natural
gas (LNG) plant in Egypt and a total of 1.8 bcm over 15 years to
Jordan. Union Fenosa Gas is a joint venture between Spain's Gas
Natural and Italy's Eni.
Noble and Delek are also developing the Leviathan field and
are working on a major deal with BG Group to export 7 bcm
of gas a year over 15 years for their LNG plant in Egypt.
"The memorandum of understanding with Dolphinus is another
important link in the series of agreements that will allow the
supply of natural gas to the domestic market in Egypt," said
Gideon Tadmor, chief executive of Delek subsidiary Avner Oil
Exploration
"I have no doubt these agreements will lead to a
strengthening of ties between Israel and its neighbours."
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)