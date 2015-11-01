JERUSALEM Nov 1 Israel's economy minister, who
has been holding up a government plan that fast-tracks the
development of huge natural gas deposits offshore Israel, will
step down on Sunday in a move likely to give the industry a
major boost.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now becomes the Minister
of Economy and he said he will approve a deal reached in August
with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
. The new outline leaves the partners in control of
the country's largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing them
to sell smaller, yet sizable, assets.
"Minister (Aryeh) Deri informed me of his intent to resign
from the Economy Ministry in order to allow for the completion
of the proceedings. The ministry will revert to me and I will
authorise the outline," Netanyahu said in a statement.
