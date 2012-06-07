(Israel Opportunity rephrases details in June 3 story from resources report on probability of geological success in paragraphs 5 and 6)

JERUSALEM, June 3 Exploration firm Israel Opportunity said on Sunday there was potentially 6.7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas and 1.4 billion barrels of oil at its Pelagic fields offshore Israel.

The estimate comes from a resources report, made by Texas-based petroleum consultant Ryder Scott, which covers five different sites about 170 kms off Israel's coast, the company said in a statement.

Exploration groups have discovered large deposits of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean in recent years, and a slew of oil and gas companies have bought into licenses offshore Israel and Cyprus in hopes of making the next big discovery.

The Pelagic fields in the same area are the Tamar field, with some 9 tcf of gas, and Leviathan, which was the world's largest deep-sea find of the past decade with an estimated 17 tcf of natural gas.

Of the five Pelagic sites, Ryder Scott estimated the geologic probability of success at 28.5 percent in the Yoad prospect, ranging up to 76.7 percent in the Aphrodite prospect, which itself potentially has 3.7 TCF of natural gas.

The report also estimated that the deeper strata at Pelagic might contain 1.4 billion barrels of oil or a further 13.5 tcf of natural gas. The probability of success of recovering oil or gas from the deeper strata ranges from 5.3 percent to 12.3 percent.

"The data from the resources report are even better than the estimates Israel Opportunity had when it first chose to enter the Pelagic licenses," company Chairman Rony Halman said.

Israel Opportunity has a 10 percent stake in the Pelagic licenses, and the fields' Norwegian operator AGR holds a 5 percent share. Israeli billionaires Benny Steinmetz and Teddy Sagi each control 42.5 percent stakes.

The consortium hopes to begin drilling at the first Pelagic site in the fourth quarter of 2012, which is when another Israeli-led group is supposed to finish using a drilling rig in the waters nearby, Israel Opportunity said.

It estimated the cost of drilling to be about $100 million. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)