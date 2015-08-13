JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israel's government said on
Thursday it reached a deal that will pave the way for the
development of Leviathan and two other offshore natural gas
wells.
"The outline will bring Israel hundreds of billions of
shekels in the coming years," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
told a news conference, saying he will present the agreement to
the cabinet on Sunday for a vote.
The controversial deal initially revealed in June will allow
Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
to keep ownership of the largest offshore field,
Leviathan. They are required to sell off other assets, including
stakes in another large deposit called Tamar.
Critics say the agreement still leaves Noble and Delek with
too much power since they would control most of Israel's gas
reserves.
Netanyahu, who has struggled to muster enough support for an
agreement, earlier this week won crucial backing from the
central bank.
