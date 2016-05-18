Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
JERUSALEM May 18 Israel has reached a new deal with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group that will allow the firms to move forward with development of the huge Leviathan natural gas field, Israel's finance minister said on Wednesday.
The Leviathan project hit a major obstacle in March when Israel's Supreme Court blocked a previous development plan that included a stability clause binding the state to the terms of the deal for 10 years.
The new agreement gives the government more leeway to change policies if needed, Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz said in a statement. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.