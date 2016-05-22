JERUSALEM May 22 Israel approved on Sunday a
deal meant to fast-track the development of the huge offshore
natural gas field Leviathan, an Energy Ministry spokeswoman
said.
Israel's energy minister said on Wednesday he reached a deal
with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
that will allow the firms to move forward with the
field's development, hopefully bringing it online by the end of
2019.
A ministry spokeswoman said the deal was approved at a
weekly cabinet meeting.
A previous agreement was struck down by Israel's Supreme
Court, and the government hopes that new phrasing, which gives
the state more leeway in handling future regulation, will stave
off another court objection.
