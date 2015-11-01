* Economy Minister opposed waiving antitrust laws
* Delay had held up development of Leviathan field
(Adds context, analyst quote)
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Nov 1 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu will take control of the Economy Ministry to
fast-track a plan to develop huge offshore natural gas deposits
after a minister who had been holding up the plan stepped down.
Economy Minister Aryeh Deri, who had opposed waiving normal
antitrust laws to give rapid approval to a framework deal to
develop the gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, said he
had offered his resignation.
His decision allows Netanyahu to take the helm of the
Economy Ministry and give final approval to a framework deal he
reached in August with Texas-based Noble Energy and
Israel's Delek Group.
The outline plan leaves the partners in control of the
country's largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing them to
sell smaller, yet sizable, assets.
Deri could have deemed the agreement important enough for
national security to exempt it from normal antitrust laws but
refused to do so, saying it would set a dangerous precedent.
Netanyahu said he had no problem making such a ruling.
"Minister Deri informed me of his intent to resign from the
Economy Ministry in order to allow for the completion of the
proceedings. The ministry will revert to me and I will authorise
the outline (agreement)," Netanyahu said in a statement.
The plan was opposed by Israel's anti-monopoly regulator who
argued it did not open the market to sufficient competition, and
he later resigned in protest.
The agreement became the focus of national debate.
Critics said Netanyahu was giving Noble and Delek too much
power over the country's gas reserves, while Netanyahu said it
was more important to get the gas out of the ground quickly.
While the debate raged, Noble and Delek froze investments
and Leviathan remains undeveloped. A number of long-term,
multi-billion-dollar export deals being negotiated with buyers
in Egypt and Jordan were also put on hold.
Various alternatives were considered for breaking the
logjam.
One option would have been for a parliamentary vote to
transfer the power to bypass the antitrust authority from Deri
to Netanyahu's entire cabinet, but Netanyahu, with just a
single-seat majority, failed to muster enough support.
The latest political manoeuvring sees Deri shifting jobs to
head a ministry in charge of developing and investing in
communities in Israel's periphery.
Once the gas agreement is approved, Noble and Delek have
said they would funnel close to $10 billion into Israel to
develop Leviathan and expand a second field, Tamar. They will
also put shares in Tamar and two smaller fields up for sale.
With news of the pending approval, Leader Capital Markets,
one of Israel's top investment banks, said it was resuming stock
coverage for energy and exploration companies.
The outline will have "a positive impact" on the sector,
said Leader analyst Yehonatan Shohat, and "paves the way for the
signing of export deals and brings long-term regulatory
certainty."
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Dan Williams; Editing by
Steven Scheer and Adrian Croft)