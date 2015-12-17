JERUSALEM Dec 17 After years of political
infighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a
deal on Thursday giving final approval for the development of
the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel's coast.
Despite fierce criticism from opponents who argue Israel's
largest gas reserve will be controlled by one group, limiting
competition, Netanyahu has pushed the deal through, describing
it as critical to national security interests.
As part of the agreement, Texas-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group, which discovered Leviathan
in 2010, will retain control of the field, but are being forcing
to sell other, smaller assets.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Luke Baker)