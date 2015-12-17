* Leviathan is potentially Israel's largest natural gas
field
* Supreme Court to decide on legality of deal
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Dec 17 After years of political
infighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a
deal on Thursday giving long-awaited approval for the
development of the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel's
coast.
But if and when the field actually gets developed is now in
the hands of Israel's Supreme Court. It will decide in the
coming months on the legality of the agreement after opponents
filed an injunction request.
As part of the deal, Texas-based Noble Energy and
Israel's Delek Group, which discovered Leviathan in
2010, will retain control of the field, but are being forcing to
sell other, smaller assets.
Critics, including the Israel Antitrust Authority, argue
that control of the country's gas reserves by one consortium
will limit competition.
Netanyahu pushed the agreement through by invoking a
never-before-used clause in the anti-trust law that allows for
decisions of the Antitrust Authority to be overridden in the
name of national security and international diplomacy.
"This (deal) is important for the economy, for security, for
society and for our external relations," he said at the signing
ceremony, adding that he would soon meet Cypriot and Greek
leaders to discuss energy matters in the Mediterranean.
Noble Energy said the deal "establishes the regulatory
certainty and stability necessary to proceed with Leviathan" as
well as the expansion of the nearby Tamar field, where Israel
currently gets its gas for generating electricity.
POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS
Leviathan, with estimated reserves of 622 billion cubic
meters, will cost at least $6 billion to develop. It is meant to
begin production in 2018-2020, although that timetable looks
ambitious, and supply billions of dollars' worth of gas to Egypt
and Jordan, and possibly Turkey and Europe. )
Last month, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said he met with
more than 20 firms including ENI, Shell, Hess
, Exxon Mobil and EOG in a bid to entice
them to invest in Israeli fields off its Mediterranean coast.
Some may be deterred, however, by the anti-trust battle.
"The court will want to examine it quite closely and tread
carefully," said Michael Barron, director of global energy and
natural resources at Eurasia Group.
"The anti-trust issues have been going on for a year and it
has not cast foreign investment in Israel in a good light. It
definitely has the potential to scare away investors and (make
them) think twice when it comes to large energy and
infrastructure projects."
Sharply lower oil prices have slashed capital investments by
global energy and exploration firms, and other liquefied natural
gas projects are set to come online in the next three to five
years, which could lead to an oversupply.
But Israeli officials and business leaders said Leviathan
would ultimately boost the state's coffers significantly and
help companies improve competitiveness by reducing their energy
costs.
