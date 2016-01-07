JERUSALEM Jan 7 The partners in Israel's
offshore Leviathan natural gas site said on Thursday they were
in talks to supply gas to a number of Israeli companies.
In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, units of
Delek Group said the firms were private electricity
producers and industrial companies but did not offer further
details.
Last month, after years of political infighting Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a deal giving
long-awaited approval for the development of Leviathan off
Israel's Mediterranean coast.
Leviathan, with estimated reserves of 622 billion cubic
meters, will cost at least $6 billion to develop. It is meant to
begin production in 2018-2020, although that timetable looks
ambitious, and supply billions of dollars' worth of gas to Egypt
and Jordan, and possibly Turkey and Europe.
Development of Leviathan is being led by Texas-based Noble
Energy and Delek through its units Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil and Gas.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)